Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $215.74 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.72 and a 1 year high of $236.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.83. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

