Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Has $782,000 Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.54.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

