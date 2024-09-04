Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Invests $839,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $1,752,382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,009,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,657 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,460,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,161 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $676,545,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Danaher by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,073,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $711,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,038 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.94.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $264.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.49.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

