Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,847 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at $351,846.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at $351,846.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 642,868 shares of company stock valued at $65,415,112. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $100.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $105.39.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.81.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

