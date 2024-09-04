Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 19,310 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,310 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $10,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 78,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BIL opened at $91.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

