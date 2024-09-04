Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Sells 565 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 225,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 55,760 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

BATS CALF opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.