Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,071 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,071 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,254,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,507,000 after purchasing an additional 84,646 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $70,005,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 628,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,625,000 after buying an additional 86,089 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 601,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,330,000 after buying an additional 21,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,082,000 after acquiring an additional 131,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $46.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.42.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

