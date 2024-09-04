Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,233 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 45,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 16,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $3,828,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,219,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on VRNS
Varonis Systems Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ VRNS opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $58.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -58.88 and a beta of 0.82.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Varonis Systems Profile
Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Varonis Systems
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- AbbVie Stock Post Humira is Still an Attractive Stock to Hold
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- These 2 Sectors Could Provide Roadmap for the Market
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Stocks to Own if You Are Bearish on The Market
Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.