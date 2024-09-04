Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,233 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 45,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 16,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $3,828,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,219,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $58.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -58.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

