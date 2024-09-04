Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Short Interest Update

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,070,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the July 31st total of 10,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.0% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

FSM opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.57. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $259.97 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 0.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

