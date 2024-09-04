Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Trading Up 5.4%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.19 and last traded at $33.97. Approximately 157,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,054,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.24.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FWRD. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $924.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($23.11). Forward Air had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 79.11%. The business had revenue of $643.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Forward Air by 11,740.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after buying an additional 375,700 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 305.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 124,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

