FOS Capital Limited (ASX:FOS) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

FOS Capital Limited (ASX:FOS – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a boost from FOS Capital’s previous final dividend of $0.005.
FOS Capital Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63.
About FOS Capital
