FOS Capital Limited (ASX:FOS) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

FOS Capital Limited (ASX:FOS – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a boost from FOS Capital’s previous final dividend of $0.005.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63.

About FOS Capital

FOS Capital Ltd, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes commercial luminaires, outdoor fittings, linear extruded lighting, and architectural lighting solutions in Australia and New Zealand. Its brand portfolio includes JSB, FORMA Lighting, VEKTA PROFILES, FREND Lighting, MEGABAY, etc.

