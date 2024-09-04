Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,481 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $9,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,529,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,845,958,000 after acquiring an additional 151,311 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,960,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $316,261,000 after purchasing an additional 192,934 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,910,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,601,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,372,000 after purchasing an additional 181,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 30.4% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,593,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,969,000 after purchasing an additional 371,061 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSE:LNG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.06. 76,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,110. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.67. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $187.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

