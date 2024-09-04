Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AVUS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.62. 26,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,952. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.10.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

