Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,101 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.2% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $48,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,376 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,269,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,066,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.44. The stock had a trading volume of 526,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,079,997. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $234.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.42 and its 200 day moving average is $215.06.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

