Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $12,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,932,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 88,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.04. 55,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,513. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $109.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.98.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

