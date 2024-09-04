Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $31.01 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,165 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $31,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $56.06. 1,127,824 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average is $54.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

