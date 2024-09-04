Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.54 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $2,686,139,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,909,000 after buying an additional 1,345,065 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PepsiCo by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,421,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,644,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,413,000 after acquiring an additional 375,963 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,869,000 after purchasing an additional 693,873 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.9 %

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433,467. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $246.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

