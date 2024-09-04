Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.97 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 62,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $483.80. 150,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,990. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $454.26 and a 200-day moving average of $459.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total value of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,282,931 shares of company stock worth $583,107,432. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. TD Cowen raised their target price on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.88.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

