Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $7,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.24. The stock had a trading volume of 69,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,010. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.36. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $62.50.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2041 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

