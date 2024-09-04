Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $11.75 Million in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 273,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,748,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.84% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 133.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,456. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.72.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

