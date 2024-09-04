Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,146 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $20,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.29, for a total transaction of $118,885,932.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,869,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,413,042,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 876,900 shares of company stock worth $788,605,032 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $4.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $951.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,413. The company has a market cap of $904.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.87, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $895.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $825.20. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.76.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

