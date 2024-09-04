Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,634 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $24,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,890,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,204,000 after buying an additional 248,776 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 461,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,328,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,402,000 after buying an additional 71,979 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,061,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 254,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

MGK traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.68. 30,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,276. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.10 and a 12-month high of $330.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.