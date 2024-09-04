Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,666 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,600,000 after buying an additional 3,819,575 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,342,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,198,000 after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,322,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,405,000 after purchasing an additional 84,738 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 644,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,936,000 after buying an additional 38,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 643,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,852,000 after buying an additional 144,708 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $265.20. 24,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,856. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $275.57.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

