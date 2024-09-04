Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 18,986 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,986 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 260,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after purchasing an additional 257,528 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 191,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $113.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

