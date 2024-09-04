Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 214,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 64,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 247.8% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $72.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.98.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.