Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 13,418 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,418 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $13,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period.

ISTB stock opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $48.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

