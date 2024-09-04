Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 48,508 Shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,508 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned 0.09% of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 144,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF alerts:

PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF stock opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF has a one year low of $49.39 and a one year high of $51.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57.

PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (PFRL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by investing mainly in senior floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the world. PFRL was launched on May 17, 2022 and is managed by PGIM.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.