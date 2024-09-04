Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 701 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $507.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.23. The firm has a market cap of $459.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

