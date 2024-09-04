Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 755 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 436.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IYF stock opened at $103.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day moving average of $95.20. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $70.45 and a 52 week high of $105.20.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

