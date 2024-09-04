Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 61.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,578 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,515,000 after buying an additional 679,010 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,295,000 after acquiring an additional 612,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after acquiring an additional 466,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 79.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 898,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,121,000 after acquiring an additional 398,116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $193.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $196.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.97 and a 200-day moving average of $182.67. The company has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

