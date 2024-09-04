Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 21,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BNDX stock opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

