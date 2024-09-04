Founders Financial Securities LLC Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,770 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $255.21 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $155.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 51.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

