Founders Financial Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Founders Financial Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 88,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock opened at $109.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $109.61.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.