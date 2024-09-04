Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Four Corners Property Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $149,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,475.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,188,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,667,000 after buying an additional 759,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,546,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,512,000 after purchasing an additional 297,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,518,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,127,000 after purchasing an additional 294,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,807,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,739,000 after purchasing an additional 225,327 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.08. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $66.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.97%.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

