FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.51

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.51 and last traded at $38.35, with a volume of 210625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

FOX Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOX. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 692.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

