Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.69 and last traded at $36.69. 4,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 32,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $426.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 76.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 56,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,956,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,991,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,758,000 after buying an additional 363,856 shares during the period.

About Franklin FTSE Canada ETF

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

