Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Shares Sold by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF comprises 0.9% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLJP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLJP opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $31.30.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

