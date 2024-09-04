Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $54.00. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.92.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

