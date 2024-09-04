Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 435,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 18,820 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Frontline were worth $11,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth $603,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 28,931 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Frontline by 1,813.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 70,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Frontline by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 15,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

FRO opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50. Frontline plc has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $29.39.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Frontline had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $409.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.71%.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

