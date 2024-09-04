FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,289.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB opened at $95.34 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $95.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.21.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

