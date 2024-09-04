FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $95,049,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,760,000 after acquiring an additional 382,976 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 624,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,050,000 after acquiring an additional 24,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $2,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of -33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

