FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 628.0% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 250.2% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $835.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.86.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

