FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $373,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $275.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.43. The firm has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

