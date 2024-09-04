FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,012,564.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,941.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total value of $2,180,192.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,589 shares of company stock valued at $5,163,981 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.29.

NYSE:MCK opened at $573.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $578.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.54. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $404.72 and a 12-month high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

