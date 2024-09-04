FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.29% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FSMB opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

