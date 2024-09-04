FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,609 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,919 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,772,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,442 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,506,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,519,000 after purchasing an additional 689,907 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,620,000 after purchasing an additional 527,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,524,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,589,000 after buying an additional 448,368 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $78.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

