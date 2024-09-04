FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 71 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $364.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $361.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $356.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.98.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

