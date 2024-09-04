FY2025 EPS Estimates for Donaldson Company, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Donaldson in a report released on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.63 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.68. The consensus estimate for Donaldson’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Donaldson’s FY2026 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI stock opened at $71.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.73. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $78.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 408.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 1,252.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Donaldson by 1,372.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

