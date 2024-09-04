G999 Trading 13.5% Higher This Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 27.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, G999 has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $5.76 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00038159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012981 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000094 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

