Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 29,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 821,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,134,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $674,855.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $1,546,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,298.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $674,855.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,957.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,429. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLPI. Mizuho cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.96. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 52.79%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

